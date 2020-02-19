2020 Scholastic Art Awards
Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
press release: See more than three hundred artworks by Wisconsin students in grades 7–12 in this annual, juried exhibition that celebrates young talent in our state. The featured works are drawn from more than three thousand submissions across sixteen media categories.
The Milwaukee Art Museum has hosted the Scholastic Art Awards for the Wisconsin region since 1976.
