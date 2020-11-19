ONLINE: 2020 U.S. Election’s Influence on Foreign Policy

press release: What can we expect in terms of international relations after the election results are in? Find out from an award-winning UW-Madison faculty member at this timely, virtual event. During this presentation, which will be accompanied by a Q & A session, you’ll examine the ways in which the president influences American foreign policy.

The speaker: Jon Pevehouse, Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor, UW–Madison’s Department of Political Science and the La Follette School of Public Affairs

Pevehouse’s research interests lie in international relations, including American foreign policy, international organizations, and trade agreements; and political methodology, including time series analysis. He has received several teaching awards, including the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award. He is the recipient of the Karl Deutsch Award, an international award given to the scholar under age 40 who has made the most significant contribution to the study of international relations. He has also served as the editor of the leading professional journal in the field, International Organization.

