ONLINE: 2022 Black History Month Banner and Edmonia Lewis Stamp Unveilings

media release: 2022 Black History Month Banner and Edmonia Lewis stamp unveilings

Wednesday February 23, 2022, 12:00pm – 1:00pm, City County Building – Main foyer, 210 Martin Luther King Blvd., first floor. In-person attendance limited. Live Stream: https://media.cityofmadison.com/Mediasite/Play/3298d259a03a4e6d819ac7ab4c2e16791d

Program

• Welcome by Norman Davis, Director, Department of Civil Rights

• Trina Gladney, US Postal Service, Sings Black National Anthem

• Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway remarks

• Norman Davis remarks

• Unveil BHM Banner

o Alina Puente, artist, remarks on her inspiration for the design

• Fabu, former poet Laureate, spoken word on Black creativity

• Norman Davis introduction of Eric Henry (or Sam Reed)

• Eric Henry/Sam Reed: Postal service representative: remarks on Edmonia Lewis stamp

Unveil Edmonia Lewis stamp; Postal Service stamp display and stamp sales

• Norman Davis closing remarks

The 45th stamp in the Black Heritage series honors sculptor Edmonia Lewis (circa 1844-1907). As the first African American and Native American sculptor to achieve international recognition, Lewis challenged social barriers and assumptions about artists in mid-19th century America. The stamp art is a casein-on-wood portrait of Lewis, based on a photograph taken in Boston between 1864 and 1871. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp with original art by Alex Bostic.