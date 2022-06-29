2022 Climate-Critical Lands Briefing

press release: Wisconsin's forested landscapes are ripe with potential for increasing carbon sequestration and storage. Over the winter and spring of 2021-22, the Wisconsin Academy has worked with a team of forestry experts from across the state, and conducted focus groups and interviews with stakeholders in the forestry industry. Based on this fieldwork, the Academy's Climate & Energy Initiative team wrote a report that contains recommendations that, if implemented, will increase carbon sequestration and storage in forestry. These recommendations affect public, Tribal, and private forested lands, building materials, and other facets of forestry. Stay tuned for this report to be published and join us on June 29 to learn from the Wisconsin Academy and a team of forestry experts about how Wisconsin’s forested lands can play a role in mitigating climate change.