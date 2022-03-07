ONLINE: 2022 UW Fiction MFA Graduates Reading

media release: Presented in partnership with the UW Program in Creative Writing, a reading from the graduating MFA cohort in fiction. This event will feature the work of Bella Bravo, Madeline Curtis, Waringa Hunja, Martha Pham, and Amanda Rizkalla. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-2022-uw-fiction-mfa​​. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

Bella Bravo is from Salt Lake City, Utah. (Yes, they were raised Mormon, and yes, they miss the mountains.) They write about absentee parents and weather events. They are currently an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madeline Haze Curtis’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Bellevue Literary Review, Copper Nickel, West Branch, and The Forge Literary Magazine, among other publications. She received the Louis Sudler Prize for Excellence in the Arts and was nominated for the PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize. She holds a BA from Stanford University and is currently an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Waringa Hunja is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland. She received a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and is currently working toward an MFA in fiction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her goals for Summer 2022 are to attend a lot of picnics and to make a friend who has a boat.

Martha Pham was born and raised in Massachusetts. She is an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is at work on her first novel.

Amanda Rizkalla is a graduate of Stanford University and an MFA candidate in fiction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has been published in No Tokens Journal, The Esthetic Apostle, and Archipelago, as well as the Allegory Ridge fiction anthology. Her work is forthcoming in The Fabulist Words & Art.