media release: On Saturday, May 24, from 1pm to 3pm in room 301/302 at Madison’s Central Public Library, the Community Response Team will host a public presentation, given by Independent Monitor Robin Copley and Data Analyst Greg Gelembiuk, on the 2023-2024 Annual Report of the Office of the Independent Monitor. Join us in learning about what the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Police Civilian Oversight Board have done, are doing now and what they can do for us as residents of Madison.

This event is open to the public and will be recorded.

Topics covered in the Annual Report and open for presentation, or questions from the public, are as follows:

I. What can PCOB and OIM do for you?

Policy, not Discipline

Discipline Matrix

II. A Summary of the OIM in 2023 and 2024

III. MPD’s Compliance with the Recommendations of the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee and OIR

IV. OIM Procedures and Policies

OIM Complaint Process

Intake Procedure and Policies

Need for a Complete Complaint

Initial Screening

Trauma-informed Service

Complaint Tracking Number and Categorization

Prioritization of case investigations

OIM Complaint Investigation Process

V. Recommendations

Generating Policy Recommendations

PCOB Policy and Procedure Subcommittee

PCOB Reporting and Analysis Subcommittee

PCOB Community Engagement Subcommittee

Support from the OIM

Approval Process

Federal Immigration Policing and Madison

Other Policy Recommendations

Situational Decision-Making (Sit-D) training

Protections for Wearing Masks In Public

Dynamic Speed Bumps

Diversify MPD staﬀ, incentivizing the hiring of Black and women oﬀicers

Expand restorative justice diversion programs

Foot Pursuits

VI. Measuring and Addressing Trends in Complaints, Investigations, and Discipline

Complaints

VII. Data-Based Investigations

Use-of-Force Allegation Sustain Rate

Ongoing Data Investigations

Racial disparities

Early Intervention System

VIII. Impediments and Acknowledgement