media release: On Saturday, May 24, from 1pm to 3pm in room 301/302 at Madison’s Central Public Library, the Community Response Team will host a public presentation, given by Independent Monitor Robin Copley and Data Analyst Greg Gelembiuk, on the 2023-2024 Annual Report of the Office of the Independent Monitor. Join us in learning about what the Office of the Independent Monitor and the Police Civilian Oversight Board have done, are doing now and what they can do for us as residents of Madison.
This event is open to the public and will be recorded.
Topics covered in the Annual Report and open for presentation, or questions from the public, are as follows:
I. What can PCOB and OIM do for you?
- Policy, not Discipline
- Discipline Matrix
II. A Summary of the OIM in 2023 and 2024
III. MPD’s Compliance with the Recommendations of the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee and OIR
IV. OIM Procedures and Policies
- OIM Complaint Process
- Intake Procedure and Policies
- Need for a Complete Complaint
- Initial Screening
- Trauma-informed Service
- Complaint Tracking Number and Categorization
- Prioritization of case investigations
- OIM Complaint Investigation Process
V. Recommendations
- Generating Policy Recommendations
- PCOB Policy and Procedure Subcommittee
- PCOB Reporting and Analysis Subcommittee
- PCOB Community Engagement Subcommittee
- Support from the OIM
- Approval Process
- Federal Immigration Policing and Madison
- Other Policy Recommendations
- Situational Decision-Making (Sit-D) training
- Protections for Wearing Masks In Public
- Dynamic Speed Bumps
- Diversify MPD staﬀ, incentivizing the hiring of Black and women oﬀicers
- Expand restorative justice diversion programs
- Foot Pursuits
VI. Measuring and Addressing Trends in Complaints, Investigations, and Discipline
Complaints
VII. Data-Based Investigations
- Use-of-Force Allegation Sustain Rate
- Ongoing Data Investigations
- Racial disparities
- Early Intervention System
VIII. Impediments and Acknowledgement
