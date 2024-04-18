2024 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Program in Creative Writing, poetry and fiction from the 2023-24 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows. This event will feature the work of Elijah Bean, Sadia Hassan, Gothataone Moeng, Mandy Moe Pwint Tu, and Ada Zhang.
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival