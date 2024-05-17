2024 World Euchre Championship
New Glarus Fest Haus 106 3rd Avenue, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
media release: World Euchre Championship Singles Tournament, where hundreds of players will compete for the coveted championship belt and other prizes and spectators can indulge in New Glarus foods and beverages. Event includes other entertainment, exhibitors, and fun. Hosted by New Glarus Cares Community Foundation, with proceeds used to build a new inclusive playground.
Info
Fundraisers, Special Events
Recreation