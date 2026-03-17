2025-2026 Annual Report of the Office of the Independent Police Monitor

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Office of the Independent Police Monitor has released its annual report for 2025-2026. This report covers the key activities, research findings and initiatives of the office over the last 12 months. 

The OIPM will host an in-person press briefing to provide updates and answer questions on the report. This briefing will include remarks from the Interim Independent Monitor, Aeiramique Glass, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Members of the media are invited to attend. This briefing is open to the entire public. The 2025-2026 annual report can be found on the OIPM's report page on its website. 

Info

Madison Municipal Building 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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