2025-2026 Annual Report of the Office of the Independent Police Monitor

media release: The Office of the Independent Police Monitor has released its annual report for 2025-2026. This report covers the key activities, research findings and initiatives of the office over the last 12 months.

The OIPM will host an in-person press briefing to provide updates and answer questions on the report. This briefing will include remarks from the Interim Independent Monitor, Aeiramique Glass, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Members of the media are invited to attend. This briefing is open to the entire public. The 2025-2026 annual report can be found on the OIPM's report page on its website.