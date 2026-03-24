media release: 2026 Arbor Day Event

City of Sun Prairie Seedling Giveaway

Join us in celebrating Arbor Day by reserving your seedling today!

Sign up and receive one seedling, typically between 18"-24" tall, of your preferred species.

The event will be held on Friday, April 24th (rain or shine) from 11:00AM-3:00PM at Wetmore Park Shelter, located at 555 North St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a second seedling by bringing a non-perishable food pantry donation or by completing an activity at the park. Second seedlings are not guaranteed and are provided on a first come, first serve basis.

The city of Sun Prairie is thrilled to announce the variety of ways community members can celebrate Earth Month with activities throughout April. While Earth Day is observed annually on April 22, Sun Prairie extends the celebration to inspire action all month long. This year’s theme, "Our Actions Create Ripples," focuses on the importance of our actions in preserving our shared waterways.

These events offer meaningful opportunities for community members of all ages to learn, connect, and take action for a more sustainable Sun Prairie. All events are free and open to the public. For event details, visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/earthmonth.

“We hope this diverse lineup of educational, family-friendly, and hands-on events offers something for everyone to enjoy and inspires our community to take action, care for our natural world, and in turn, one another,” said Hannah Best, Sustainability Program Coordinator.

Earth Month events will kick off on April 1 with Our Actions Create Ripples: Caring for Our Water at the Sun Prairie Public Library. Attendees will learn what happens after water goes down the drain, explore the differences between stormwater and wastewater, review local water data, and discover simple actions they can take to protect waterways. Attend Flush to Faucet: Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour to see how the City cleans wastewater, captures biogas for fuel, and repurposes biosolids for fertilizer.

Throughout the month, workshops will empower residents to take action. The Roots and Runoff workshop will guide participants through establishing a native rain garden to improve infiltration and support pollinators. At Bee Hydrated, attendees will learn about native pollinators and create a take-home pollinator water station. On Arbor Day, visit Wetmore Park for a free tree seedling to plant in your yard and contribute to the urban tree canopy.

During Earth Month, the City will also host its second Repair Café inviting attendees to bring broken household items and work with volunteer repairers to share repair skills and reduce waste by repairing items. Volunteers can also get involved with the Parks Friends Clean Up, to help remove litter and care for the City’s parks.

Settle in at the Library with popcorn for screenings of Ice Age, a family friendly movie highlighting themes of perseverance and climate change, and The American Southwest, a film that examines the ecological and cultural impacts of infrastructure built along the Colorado River.

In addition to these events, to help conserve water, reduce runoff, and lower utility bills, rain barrels are for sale for just $82 with an additional $30 rebate for Sun Prairie residents. This sale is made possible by Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP), order online while supplies last.