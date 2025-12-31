Shah Tazrian Ashrafi, Felix Lecocq, Katherine W. Liu, Hannah Mackey, H'Abigail Mlo, Charlie Muhumuza
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Program in Creative Writing, a reading from the graduating MFA cohort in fiction, including Shah Tazrian Ashrafi, Felix Lecocq, Katherine W. Liu, Hannah Mackey, H'Abigail Mlo, and Charlie Muhumuza.
Info
Bob Koch
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Isthmus Picks
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival