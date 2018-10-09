21st Century Indian

press release: Oneida author and poet Louis V. Clark III (Two Shoes) will share his own American Indian story. Clark speaks frankly and openly about a culture’s struggle to maintain its heritage, and discovering for himself what it means to be an American Indian. Copies of his book, How to be an Indian in the 21st Century, will be available for sale and signing.

This presentation is offered as part of Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness, a traveling exhibition to U.S. libraries. The interactive exhibition is on view at the Verona Public Library from Thursday, September 14, through Monday, October 22.

Native Voices explores the interconnectedness of wellness, illness, and cultural life for Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. Stories drawn from both the past and present examine how health for Native People is tied to community, the land, and spirit. Through interviews, Native People describe the impact of epidemics, federal legislation, the loss of land, and the inhibition of culture on the health of Native individuals and communities today.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM) developed and produced Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness. The American Library Association (ALA) Public Programs Office, in partnership with NLM, tours the exhibition to America’s libraries. The Verona Public Library is the only library in southern Wisconsin selected to host the exhibition.