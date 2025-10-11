22 & good 4 u DJs
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: 22 & good 4 u presents
THE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL: A TS12 Celebration
Early Bird Tickets: $13
General Admission Tickets: $20ADV / $25DOS
It’s Beautiful. It’s Frightening. It’s Rapturous.
Atwood Music Hall - Madison
Saturday, October 11
8pm
18+
Join us in celebrating the release of Taylor’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as other hits from her discography all night long
Check us off your Wi$h Li$t @22andgood4u
