24-Hour Circathon
to
Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: June 17, Noon to June 18, Noon
It’s our birthday and we’re going to celebrate, circus-style! Come join us for a full 24 hours of free public programming as we turn 10.
Attractions will include artist performances, ambient aerial, drop-in classes for kids and adults, carnival games, fire spinning, and so much more! Weather permitting, we’ll have things to do both outside and in. Stay tuned for a detailed schedule!
This event is FREE!