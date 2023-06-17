24-Hour Circathon

media release: June 17, Noon to June 18, Noon

It’s our birthday and we’re going to celebrate, circus-style! Come join us for a full 24 hours of free public programming as we turn 10.

Attractions will include artist performances, ambient aerial, drop-in classes for kids and adults, carnival games, fire spinning, and so much more! Weather permitting, we’ll have things to do both outside and in. Stay tuned for a detailed schedule!

This event is FREE!