The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Turner Hall of Monroe 1217 17th Ave., Monroe, Wisconsin
media release: A new theater company is singing, acting and dancing in a musical at Turner Hall in Monroe Wisconsin.
Driftless Theatre Company is performing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. It is the story of 6 children, played by adults, trying to win a spelling bee. Content warning: this show may be inappropriate for younger theatre attendees.
Show dates are August 9th and 10th, and August 16th and 17th. Dinner is served at 630pm, this is included in ticket cost. Shows begin at 730pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://