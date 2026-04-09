media release: Madison College Performing Arts will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” April 17–19 at the Mitby Theater, bringing an interactive, Tony Award-winning comedy to the community.

The musical comedy follows a group of spelling bee contestants navigating adolescence, identity and ambition. Each performance will feature audience participation, with four volunteers invited onstage to compete alongside the cast.

The Madison College production is directed by David Pausch, with music direction by Madison College instructor Jamie Kember, vocal direction by Sami Elmer and choreography by KLJ Movement.

The show highlights the talent of Madison College students and alumni.

Originally written by Rachel Sheinkin with music and lyrics by William Finn, the musical remains a popular production, including a recent Broadway revival featuring guest performers.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for ages 17 and younger and seniors 65+, and free for Madison College students.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Madison College Performing Arts webpage.