media release: Walk, run or bike to help save the future of America!

Wolf-PAC, a non-partisan, grassroots organization working to end corruption in DC, invites you to join the 28 Million Steps Challenge. From now until October 31st, you can walk, run or bike to help raise awareness about the critical need to end “pay to play politics” in Washington.

Why 28 Million Steps? Wolf-PAC is working to attain a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to fix our broken campaign finance system and restore a government that represents all of the people.

Registration is free. Visit www.wolf-pac.com/stepup for more info, to register, or start/join a team. “Step up” in the fight to end corruption -- and get some good exercise while you’re at it!