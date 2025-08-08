RSVP for 2D Wool Felting

media release: Saturday, August 16 2025 | 10a-1p | Deadline to register: August 8, 2025

$90 + $20 material fee

Materials Included: Wool rovings, bubble wrap, screening

What to bring: Participants could bring a photo or image they wish to use as a representational or abstract inspiration. Send along some favorite colors when you register so the instructor can be sure to bring them. Students should bring 2 large bath towels, one hand towel, comfortable shoes, and wear something that can get wet, or a plastic apron.

Level: Beginner/No prior experience necessary

Ages: 14+

More info: https://www.riverartsinc.org/2d-felting-elizabeth/

Felted dyed wool as a medium for 2D images can create a truly vibrant and engaging piece of fine art. In this 3 hour workshop, participants will learn numerous techniques to create a felted wool “painting”. Participants will learn proper wool layout and wet felting techniques to create the painting. The session will include live demonstrations for each stage of the work, best practices, discussion, and ample time to work individually. Some background and history of felted art will also be presented. Please wear clothing that can get a little wet, or a plastic apron. Please bring 2 bath towels and 1 hand towel, your own snacks and beverages.

Instructor bio: Elizabeth Shaw Neviaser spent most of her life as a prolific painter, and completed her Bachelor of Fine Art degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2020. Dyed felted wool is now her primary medium, and her works tend to be mainly two dimensional. Though self-taught in this field, she has led numerous workshops on felting, and is an ongoing guest instructor of felting at UW-Madison. She is particularly inspired by how directly fiber art can communicate emotion, and seeks to continue to elevate felted wool as a legitimate fine art medium. Elizabeth also works in oil, cold wax media, acrylics, watercolors, artisan paper-making, and Japanese Shibori textiles. Elizabeth now lives and has her studio in Verona Wisconsin.