media release: The 2XTREME Monster Truck Show is returning to the Dodge County Fairgrounds for an energetic show. After a memorable visit in 2018, organizers appreciated the city of Beaver Dam and the relationship with Fairgrounds organizers that they are returning for another remarkable show on Saturday, June 25. With the wide open, rural space that the fairgrounds offers, there is no limit for how high and loud these monster trucks can soar and roar. Gates will open at noon, with the show starting at 2pm. The show will last approximately two hours.

Based out of Kansas, the 2XTREME Monster Truck Show will make more than forty stops across the United States and Canada this year. Beaver Dam is just a short drive from Milwaukee, Madison and the Fox Valley, making this a central day trip for families and monster truck enthusiasts across the state.

A pre-show meet and greet will take place on the competition floor from Noon until 1:30. Meet and greet participants may also obtain autographs from their favorite pilots. Attendees can get up close to the 12,000 pound monster machines and even take a ride on their favorite truck. Rides will take place before the show, at intermission and after the show concludes. Plan ahead so that you don’t miss this unique opportunity.