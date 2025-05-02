media release: USA | 1926 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: George O’Brien, Olive Borden, Lou Tellegen

One of John Ford's finest movies from the silent era, 3 Bad Men masterfully blends an intimate story with the historical backdrop of the 1870s Dakota land rush. The film follows three outlaws who, after discovering a young woman orphaned by a gang, redeem themselves by protecting her at great personal cost. Filled with breathtaking action sequences, rich themes of redemption, and nuanced performances, this grand Western exemplifies Ford's talent for mixing human drama with sweeping images of America. Restored by the Museum of Modern Art with support from the Celeste Bartos Fund for Film Preservation. Live piano by David Drazin!

