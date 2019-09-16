press release: Horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie is unleashing “3 From Hell” on big screens across the U.S. as a follow-up to “House of 1,000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects,” and the latest installment in the blood-soaked Firefly family trilogy.

The film will be released in cinemas nationwide over three nights , September 16-18, featuring the unrated version and unique special content nightly.

Night one, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). Night two, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. Night three, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including “3 From Hell” and “The Devil’s Rejects.”