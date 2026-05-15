3 Sheeps Battle of the Bands

media release: Wisconsin knows good beer. It also knows good music. 3 Sheeps will host a statewide 3 Sheeps x Les Paul Battle of the Bands to honor Waukesha’s Les Paul’s impact on the music industry.

Each year, 3 Sheeps uses its Wisconsinitis brand to highlight and celebrate a Wisconsin icon. For 2026, that honor belongs to Les Paul, the Waukesha-born musician, inventor, and recording pioneer who helped change the course of modern music. Best known for his role in the development of the solid-body electric guitar, Paul also revolutionized the studio through his early work in multitrack recording, all while building a legendary career as a guitarist. The 2026 Wisconsinitis campaign will also serve as a fundraiser benefiting the Les Paul Foundation.

Battle of the Bands events will be hosted in Appleton, Milwaukee, and Madison coupled with online participation opportunities. The championship will be held at the 3 Sheeps Taproom in Sheboygan. The grand champion band will win a trip to Los Angeles to record at The Les Paul Recording Studio, fit with original Les Paul equipment and a professional sound technician. Bands can register here.