ONLINE: 31 Days of Women & Leadership Learning

media release: In replacement of this year’s Women & Leadership Symposium, we will be offering 31 days of Women & Leadership Learning for the month of August. Each day of August will feature one learning opportunity from a woman leader. Some sessions will be live while other sessions will be recorded. All live sessions will be recorded for later viewing.

Learning will focus on three themes:

• Finding Your Voice: Sessions will be focused internally on self-reflection and personal development.

• Building Your Voice: Sessions will be focused on leadership tactics, community building, and having bold conversations.

• Putting Your Voice into Action: Sessions will be focused externally on career development, community action, and building inclusion.

Website to access: https://hr.wisc.edu/women-and-leadership/31days/