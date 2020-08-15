ONLINE: 31 Days of Women & Leadership Learning
media release: In replacement of this year’s Women & Leadership Symposium, we will be offering 31 days of Women & Leadership Learning for the month of August. Each day of August will feature one learning opportunity from a woman leader. Some sessions will be live while other sessions will be recorded. All live sessions will be recorded for later viewing.
Learning will focus on three themes:
• Finding Your Voice: Sessions will be focused internally on self-reflection and personal development.
• Building Your Voice: Sessions will be focused on leadership tactics, community building, and having bold conversations.
• Putting Your Voice into Action: Sessions will be focused externally on career development, community action, and building inclusion.
Website to access: https://hr.wisc.edu/women-and-leadership/31days/