350 Madison Garage Sale

press release: Have you accumulated some junk over the course of the pandemic? Do you have bags and boxes of stuff to donate after your spring cleaning? REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE and donate it to 350 Madison's inaugural Garage Sale Fundraiser!

When: Saturday, July 31, 8am-2pm, 9 Oak Glen Ct., Madison

You can drop off your donations at the monthly meeting on July 12, or contact Emily (emily.park@350madison.org) to arrange for a pickup or drop-off.

Questions? Want to help organize? Contact emily.park@350madison.org