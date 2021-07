350 Madison Summer Picnic

press release: Mon. July 12, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Brittingham Park (829 W. Washington Ave.) 350 Madison’s Summer Picnic! After months of meeting via Zoom, we look forward to some relaxed social time, eating our picnic suppers and getting to know each other better. To keep everyone safe, please bring your own picnic food, beverage, plate, silverware, and cup. The drinking fountains and bathrooms at the park will be operational. Please keep any beverages non-alcoholic to fit with park regulations.