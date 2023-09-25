350 Wisconisn Fall Bank Actions Kickoff

media release: Mon. Sept. 25, 7:00 pm, Virtual Kickoff Meeting for 350 Wisconisn Fall Bank Actions! Are you tired of seeing big banks continue to fund fossil fuels and climate destruction? If so, join the Divest and Defund team in shutting down local Chase banks in Madison and potentially Milwaukee this fall. We are seeking volunteers for a variety of action and support roles. At our kickoff meeting, we will p repare you for participating in or supporting n onviolent d irect a ctions at the bank s, g ive an overview of planned actions in Octobe r, and f orm into groups who will carry out actions. Register for the Zoom link.