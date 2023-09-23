350 Wisconsin Flash Mob

media release: Interested in joining a public rally in support of affordable solar power? Join us at the Dane County Farmers’ Market on September 23 for the premiere of our Art Collective’s newest dance, celebrating solar and renewable energy!

Come to the North Hamilton corner of the Capitol Square any time between 10:00 and 11:00 — and prepare to be surprised and delighted!

Our Art Collective has created this new work to bring attention to MG&E’s and Wisconsin Power & Light’s proposed rate increases. Learn more about this critical climate justice issue here — and then come on out to the Farmers’ Market on September 23!