9/22-10/7, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 10/7) and 2 pm, 10/1.

media release: Madison Theatre Guild presents THE 39 STEPS by Patrick Barlow, directed by Francisco Torres

Mix Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic masterpiece with a juicy spy novel. Then, add the manic dash of vintage Monty Python and you have THE 39 STEPS – equal parts hilarious whodunit, espionage thriller and quick-change comedy. Adapted for the stage from Hitchcock’s 1935 film and John Buchan’s 1915 novel, the play features a small cast performing dozens of characters in a whirlwind of suspense, humor, and physical comedy. It won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, and two Tony Awards.

This production is for all ages.

CAST: Ethan Richard, Anna Gion, Ryan Zaugg, Kai Prins

PERFORMANCES -- Drury Stage, Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison

TICKETS are $25: https://bartelltheatre.org/ 2023/the-39-steps-2/ or 608-661-9696