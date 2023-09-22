The 39 Steps

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

9/22-10/7, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 10/7) and 2 pm, 10/1.

media release: Madison Theatre Guild presents THE 39 STEPS by Patrick Barlow, directed by Francisco Torres 

Mix Alfred Hitchcock’s cinematic masterpiece with a juicy spy novel. Then, add the manic dash of vintage Monty Python and you have THE 39 STEPS – equal parts hilarious whodunit, espionage thriller and quick-change comedy. Adapted for the stage from Hitchcock’s 1935 film and John Buchan’s 1915 novel, the play features a small cast performing dozens of characters in a whirlwind of suspense, humor, and physical comedy. It won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, and two Tony Awards. 

This production is for all ages. 

CAST: Ethan Richard,  Anna Gion, Ryan Zaugg, Kai Prins  

PERFORMANCES -- Drury Stage, Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison 

TICKETS are $25: https://bartelltheatre.org/2023/the-39-steps-2/ or 608-661-9696

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
