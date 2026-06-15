3rd EyeSight Festival

media release: Just live music with gooooood vibes. The lineup will feature 16 Artists/bands whose music is centered around Consciousness, Nature, Art, Love, humanity, and internal self-journey/dialogue. This festival is open to the public, and pay-what-you-can ($20 suggested). No alcohol provided, but can BYO beer. Food truck highly likely.

LINEUP:

Cassidy Lund

Jeff Burkhart

Candace Griffin

Dana Perry

Melissa Kieler

Paul Otteson

Jeffrey James

Kevin Mason

Old Oaks Duo

Whitney Rose

Uncle JIM

Kelly Hepper

Sam Ness

Derek Ranmarace & friends

M Shays

Def Sonic

Please help us honor and respect the Land by keeping it clean and cared for - use trash and recycling stations, park only in the designated parking area, keep track of your belongings, and please leave your canine friends at home.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1840033467291620/