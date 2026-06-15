3rd EyeSight Festival
to
media release: Just live music with gooooood vibes. The lineup will feature 16 Artists/bands whose music is centered around Consciousness, Nature, Art, Love, humanity, and internal self-journey/dialogue. This festival is open to the public, and pay-what-you-can ($20 suggested). No alcohol provided, but can BYO beer. Food truck highly likely.
LINEUP:
Cassidy Lund
Jeff Burkhart
Candace Griffin
Dana Perry
Melissa Kieler
Paul Otteson
Jeffrey James
Kevin Mason
Old Oaks Duo
Whitney Rose
Uncle JIM
Kelly Hepper
Sam Ness
Derek Ranmarace & friends
M Shays
Def Sonic
Please help us honor and respect the Land by keeping it clean and cared for - use trash and recycling stations, park only in the designated parking area, keep track of your belongings, and please leave your canine friends at home.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1840033467291620/