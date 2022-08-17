4150 Packers Avenue Development Proposal

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting where we will hear about Green Street Development Group's development proposal for 4150 Packers Avenue. The proposal calls for the 63.6-acre site to be platted with 76 lots for detached single-family residences zoned SR-C2 and TR-C3. Seven proposed commercial or multi-family lots would be created with TR-V2, TR-U1, and CC-T zoning. Commercial uses would be located along the eastern edge of the site along Packers Avenue. The plat also includes outlots for public parkland, private open space, agriculture, and stormwater management. In this updated version of the plan, the number of single-family residences has been reduced by 21 and a 10.2 acre portion of the site along Sherman Avenue will be retained as undeveloped agricultural land.

Please join me, Green Street representatives, and City Planning staff on Wednesday, August 17, at 6pm to learn more about the proposal. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingAugust17Packers.

I look forward to meeting with you on August 17.