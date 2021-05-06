ONLINE: 45 Plays for America's First Ladies

press release: By Chloe Johnston, Sharon Greene, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Bilal Dardai, and Andy Bayiates

Directed by Jennifer Uphoff Gray

Forty-five plays. Forty-five+ First Ladies. This 100-minute journey through American history utilizes comedy, drama, music, dance and more as it surveys the lives of the women who have served (and avoided serving) as First Lady. 45 Plays… is a biographical, meta-theatrical, genre-bending look at gender, race, and everything else your history teacher never taught you about the founding (and the confounding) of America.

A brand-new project from the writers of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents, described perfectly by the Los Angeles Times:

“If Jon Stewart, the Smothers Brothers, and the League of Women Voters invaded the Hall of Presidents at Disney World, the results might resemble this play.”