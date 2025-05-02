× Expand J. Shimon and J. Lindemann "Prom Queen Picking Corn," 2012. "Prom Queen Picking Corn," 2012.

media release: For 45 years, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art has surveyed the evolving contemporary art practice of artists active across Wisconsin. This tradition began in 1978 with the Wisconsin Biennial exhibition at the Madison Art Center and continued as a Triennial as the Art Center became the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. It is a cornerstone of MMoCA’s exhibition calendar.

As part of the Museum’s mission, MMoCA has regularly acquired artworks from these exhibitions, adding them to the permanent collection. 45 Years of Triennials: Acquisitions 1978–2022 showcases selected pieces from this collection, highlighting the evolving interests of Wisconsin artists. This exhibition runs in conjunction with the 2025 Wisconsin Triennial, showcasing the Museum’s rich history of supporting local artists. Many of the featured artists continue to actively contribute to the contemporary art dialogue across the state and the nation.