press release: East will debut its show, “46 Plays for 46 Presidents,” by Karen Weinberg, Chloe Johnston, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Sean Benjamin, Andy Bayiates, on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., with follow-up performances on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), Dec. 13 and 14.