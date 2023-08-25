48 Hour Film Horror Project Weekend

× Expand Michelle Martin Filmmakers search for the perfect shot for their 48-Hour Film Project entry.

Madison area teams invited to make a short film in 48 hours, 8/25-27. $178/team ($158 through 8/1).

media release: From Film Weekend Kickoff… to Screening… to Awards… Gather Teammates – Friends/Colleagues/Family!

Write, shoot and edit a short film based on the genre you draw at The Kickoff and the required character, prop, and line assigned for your city.

Premiere YOUR film! Celebrate with Awards, including Audience Award.

The winner of Best Film goes to Filmapalooza in March 2024, and is eligible for a spot in our screening at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner!

Try something new, level up your filmmaking, and join our community.

Sign up your team today! Make a movie.