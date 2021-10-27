48 Hour Film Horror Project

press release: The Madison 48 Hour FIlm Project and Funk's Pub are hosting an evening of short Horror films, Wednesday Oct. 27th at Funk's. (5956 Executive Dr., Fitchburg) Your $5 at the door gets you not only 15 short horror films by indie filmmakers, but a chance to vote for the Audience Favorite.

Doors open at 6, curtain at 7p. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry.

The 48 Hour Film Project is a frenetic, grass-roots, filmmaking competition wherein local filmmakers have just 48 hours to complete a short film from idea to completed film, with required elements — which they won't learn until the competition begins!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/3859362990831106/ for more information.