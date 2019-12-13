48 Hour Film Project Holiday Social

press release: This very Friday we'll be kicking off our 2020 — and the international 48's 20th anniversary — season with a holiday get-together at Take Five Lounge in Marcus Point in just two days. Yep, right where you turned in your films in 2019, and probably hung out before your world premiere screenings.

We'll showing a holiday classic on the Lounge's big screen that we can't name for legal reasons. But you're bright folks. Take a look at our Facebook Event page. You'll figure it out.

The chance to sing along with our favorite people is enough to get us out on a cold winter's night, but you may need a little extra incentive, so we've got some surprises in store!

We'll announce some new sponsors for 2020, as well as some other new features, and ... there was one other thing ... what was it now?

OH! Yes! Bring your calendars and planners, because we'll also be announcing when the filming weekend and the Premiere screening for 2020 are!

We'll probably have some other fun and frivolity cooking, and we're very excited to hear what ya'll have been up to the last few months! This will be a super casual get-together. You'll be able to chit chat with other filmmakers and begin to line up your crew, and even bend our ears on what you'd like to see from the 48 going forward.

Won't you join us? Take Five Lounge at Marcus Point Cinema, Friday, Dec. 13. Movie starts at 7. Of course we'll be there earlier.