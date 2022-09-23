48 Hour Film Project Screening
Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, Jefferson W6423 Highway 18, Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549
press release: Wisconsin Thrillers Two-Day Festival.
We'll be screening more than 25 Horror and Sci-Fi short films, all world premieres, on Sept. 23rd & 24th at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre.
Tickets are $15 per night at the door or $25 for a two-day pass — Friday and Saturday are completely different line-ups. Ticket info TBA: https://www.facebook.com/events/800102761133631
