48 Hour Film Project Screening

Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, Jefferson W6423 Highway 18, Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549

press release: Wisconsin Thrillers Two-Day Festival. 

We'll be screening more than 25 Horror and Sci-Fi short films, all world premieres, on Sept. 23rd & 24th at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre. 

Tickets are $15 per night at the door or $25 for a two-day pass — Friday and Saturday are completely different line-ups. Ticket info TBA: https://www.facebook.com/events/800102761133631

http://www.48hourfilm.com/madison-wi

