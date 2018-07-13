48 Hour Film Project Weekend

× Expand Michelle Martin Filmmakers search for the perfect shot for their 48-Hour Film Project entry.

press release: It’s time to mark your calendars because our date is confirmed. That’s right. Get ready for the thrilling, action-packed, emotional, suspenseful, exhilarating weekend that is the 48 Hour Film Project--all coming July 13 - 15, 2018.

This weekend is about YOU! Show us what you got. Let your perspective and unique talent paint the silver screen. Make some magic!

Even before registration opens, there is a lot you can do! Assemble your team, collect resources, scout locations -- and find your battery chargers! This one-of-a-kind weekend is not to be missed! Registration will open this May at: http://www.48hourfilm.com/ madison-wi

And in the meantime, catch up on last year’s top 48HFP films from around the world!