48 Hour Film Project Screening

× Expand Michelle Martin Filmmakers search for the perfect shot for their 48-Hour Film Project entry.

All films by this year's Madison 48-Hour Film Project teams will debut on the big screen at the former Sundance at Hilldale. Teams were given genres and “required elements” and had a mere weekend to complete all script-writing, filming and editing. Screenings begin at 6 & 8 pm.

press release: The World Premieres for Madison truly Local Film Festival will be July 19 at AMC Dine-in 6. With 27 teams already signed up as of this writing, we expect 2018 to be the biggest year yet!Tickets can be purchased online at Brown Paper tickets, or, as available, at the door.

The Madison 48Hour Film Project if truly the Mad-City's LOCAL film festival. Local filmmakers had just 48 hours to create short films from scratch with specific required elements. More than two dozen teams spent July 13-15 pouring their hearts, heads and backs into making original pieces of cinematic art. Attendees will vote to determine our Audience Favorite Award.

The 48 is an international competition culminating at the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival. It is the world's oldest and largest timed filmmaking competition. If you want the real deal, this is it. The 48Hour Film Project is all about creativity and fun. It's also about community. For years the 48Hour Film Project has been helping local creative people connect to make films. This screening allows the film-goer to become part of that community. Join us for a night of local short films and a chance to talk with the film makers.

The screening will be broken into two blocks: Group A at 6:00 pm and Group B at 8:00 pm. Each Group requires a separate ticket.