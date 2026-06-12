4PeteSake Day in the Park

media release: 4PeteSake is holding its 22nd annual Day in Park on Sunday, August 16, at Veterans Park in Spring Green, WI. 4PeteSake is a local charitable organization that raises money for people in need due to health related concerns. Our mission states: 4PeteSake provides relief to distressed River Valley residents who face extraordinary financial needs and who are unable, through no fault of their own, to provide for themselves.

The Day in the Park event begins at 8am with a run/walk/bike ride and pickleball tournament and runs until 6:30 pm. Music with local musicians begins at 11am as well as a silent auction, kids' activities, food and drink and other events.

More information and to register for the run/walk/bike and pickleball tournament can be found on our website at http://www.4petesake.com and on our Facebook page 4PeteSake Charity and on Instagram.

This is a fun family-friendly event for people of all ages and there is no admission charged.

From 11:00 to 7:00, the 4PeteSake stage will be rockin’, rollin’, strummin’ and grooving’ with some of the area’s finest bands. Make sure to stick around for a swingin’ finale courtesy of the Solstice Jazz Band.

Band Schedule

11:00 – Don Greenwood

12:00 – The Ark

1:00 – Camela Widad

2:00 – Daisy Spell

3:00 – Still Strummin’

4:00 – Jambidextrous

5:00 – speeches

5:30 to 6:30pm – Solstice Jazz Band