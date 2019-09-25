4Pillars4Health EcoSpace Open House

4Pillars4Health EcoSpace, Monona 6020 Kristi Cir., Monona, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Open House ~ Free & Open to the Public Featuring a Music Meditation with Pete Calgaro

  • 6:00 pm:  Open House: Birthday Refreshments
  • 7:30 pm:  Music Meditation: Pete Calgaro
  • 9:00 pm:  Sharing from the Heart with Dianné Jean Aldrich

      About the Open House:

~ Celebrate with Dianné Jean Aldrich her 50th Birthday

~ Partake in some light refreshments and refreshing conversations

~Learn more about 4Pillars4Health EcoSpace, the Vibrant Love Mystery School, Precision Pilates & Bodywork, Sifu Pragata's upcoming Qigong workshops, Sacred LifeStyle Coaching and Dianné's fitness classes at the Yurt and UW-Health

~ Bring a friend for extra fun

~ Spend some nourishing time in an extraordinary Yurt with extraordinary acoustics and the extraordinary music of Pete Calgaro! 

4Pillars4Health EcoSpace, Monona 6020 Kristi Cir., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
608-279-5225
