4Pillars4Health EcoSpace Open House
4Pillars4Health EcoSpace, Monona 6020 Kristi Cir., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Open House ~ Free & Open to the Public Featuring a Music Meditation with Pete Calgaro
- 6:00 pm: Open House: Birthday Refreshments
- 7:30 pm: Music Meditation: Pete Calgaro
- 9:00 pm: Sharing from the Heart with Dianné Jean Aldrich
About the Open House:
~ Celebrate with Dianné Jean Aldrich her 50th Birthday
~ Partake in some light refreshments and refreshing conversations
~Learn more about 4Pillars4Health EcoSpace, the Vibrant Love Mystery School, Precision Pilates & Bodywork, Sifu Pragata's upcoming Qigong workshops, Sacred LifeStyle Coaching and Dianné's fitness classes at the Yurt and UW-Health
~ Bring a friend for extra fun
~ Spend some nourishing time in an extraordinary Yurt with extraordinary acoustics and the extraordinary music of Pete Calgaro!