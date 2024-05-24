media release: 5-10-100: Women Artists Forward, an exhibition celebrating the groundbreaking Women Artists Forward Fund and Forward Art Prize, will feature artwork by the Fund's 2019-2024 prize recipients: Jennifer Angus, Adriana Barrios, Mary Bero, Yeonhee Cheong, Angelica Contreras, Lilada Gee, Dakota Mace, Katherine Steichen Rosing, Alice Traore, and Babette Wainwright.

Over the past 5 years, the Women Artists Forward Fund has recognized 10 remarkable women artists, and awarded $100,000 in unrestricted grants to support their work (hence the exhibition title, 5-10-100). Co-founded by Madison artists Brenda Baker and Bird Ross in 2019, the Fund was created to address gender disparity issues that affect women artists in Dane County, providing them with financial resources to strengthen their work as well as recognition and community support.

"We're honored to present these remarkable artists' work at the Watrous Gallery, and to shine a light on the impact of the Forward Art Prize," says gallery director Jody Clowes. "These generous, unrestricted grants not only support and nurture artists' studio practice: they provide public recognition of the real value artists provide to our communities, which is so often underappreciated or unacknowledged."

Admission is free and the public is welcome. The James Watrous Gallery is located on the third floor of Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.

Gallery Hours: Thursday-Friday 12:00 - 6:00pm, Saturday 12:00 - 5:00pm, Sunday 12:00 - 5:00pm.

The James Watrous Gallery is dedicated to celebrating Wisconsin artists. A program of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, the Watrous Gallery focuses on solo exhibits by contemporary Wisconsin artists and curated shows that draw connections between art, other disciplines, and critical issues.