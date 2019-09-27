RSVP for 50 Best Plants for Birds

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn about the best plants to add to your landscape to attract Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, American Goldfinches, Eastern Bluebirds, Indigo Buntings, Cedar Waxwings, and various wood warblers. Preferred habitats for these birds will be discussed, along with tips on planting and maintaining your garden. Youth Accepted: Ages 11 and up. Instructor: Mariette Nowak, Author

Time: 1-2:30pm, Saturday, October 5

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 27

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
