50+ Meet and Greet

RSVP

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Older Adult Meet & Greet is back! Join us for this fun and casual gathering, where you can meet some new friends and have a great time. Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-9pm, Goodman Community Center, Brassworks building (214 Waubesa St.).

Enjoy music, dancing, appetizers, beer, wine and door prizes. Learn about fun events and social networking groups around Dane County — even find one to join! ﻿Tickets are $10 and includes all activities, food and one drink ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or you can register in advance by contacting Older Adult Program Manager Gayle at gayle@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8032.

Info

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Seniors
608-204-8059
RSVP
Google Calendar - 50+ Meet and Greet - 2023-02-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 50+ Meet and Greet - 2023-02-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 50+ Meet and Greet - 2023-02-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 50+ Meet and Greet - 2023-02-16 18:00:00 ical