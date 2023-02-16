50+ Meet and Greet

media release: The Older Adult Meet & Greet is back! Join us for this fun and casual gathering, where you can meet some new friends and have a great time. Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-9pm, Goodman Community Center, Brassworks building (214 Waubesa St.).

Enjoy music, dancing, appetizers, beer, wine and door prizes. Learn about fun events and social networking groups around Dane County — even find one to join! ﻿Tickets are $10 and includes all activities, food and one drink ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or you can register in advance by contacting Older Adult Program Manager Gayle at gayle@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8032.