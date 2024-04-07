50 Years of Innovation
to
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 12-4 pm, Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue, Madison
• FREE public event
• FREE sunscreen giveway
• 20+ interactive displays and our inflatable colon and lung exhibits
• Behind-the-scenes research lab tours
• Exercise classes led by YMCA Livestrong and food sampling
Special presentations:
1-1:45 pm Stellar Possibilities on the Horizon: Surgical Insights in Breast Cancer Treatment, Ashley Woodfin, MD – surgical oncologist
2-2:45 pm Advances in Melanoma Care That Include Man and Woman’s Best Friend, Mark Albertini, MD – medical oncologist
3-3:45 pm Ask Your Cancer Questions, moderated by Howard Bailey, MD, director, UW Carbone Cancer Center, with Mark Albertini, MD – medical oncologist; Lisa Barroilhet, MD – gynecologic oncologist; Robert Hegeman, MD – medical oncologist; Kaitlyn Kelly, MD – surgical oncologist; Sam Lubner, MD – medical oncologist; Saurabh A. Rajguru, MD – hematologist/medical oncologist; Marina Sharifi, MD – medical oncologist
No registration required.
Questions? Contact Allison Dahlke, ardahlke@wisc.edu.
Free parking near Health Sciences Learning Center available in Lots 82 and 60. Paid parking available in Lot 76, next to Nielsen Tennis Stadium.