50 Years of Innovation

to

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 12-4 pm, Health Sciences Learning Center, 750 Highland Avenue, Madison

• FREE public event

• FREE sunscreen giveway

• 20+ interactive displays and our inflatable colon and lung exhibits

• Behind-the-scenes research lab tours

• Exercise classes led by YMCA Livestrong and food sampling

Special presentations:

1-1:45 pm Stellar Possibilities on the Horizon: Surgical Insights in Breast Cancer Treatment, Ashley Woodfin, MD – surgical oncologist

2-2:45 pm Advances in Melanoma Care That Include Man and Woman’s Best Friend, Mark Albertini, MD – medical oncologist

3-3:45 pm Ask Your Cancer Questions, moderated by Howard Bailey, MD, director, UW Carbone Cancer Center, with Mark Albertini, MD – medical oncologist; Lisa Barroilhet, MD – gynecologic oncologist; Robert Hegeman, MD – medical oncologist; Kaitlyn Kelly, MD – surgical oncologist; Sam Lubner, MD – medical oncologist; Saurabh A. Rajguru, MD – hematologist/medical oncologist; Marina Sharifi, MD – medical oncologist

No registration required.

Questions? Contact Allison Dahlke, ardahlke@wisc.edu.

Free parking near Health Sciences Learning Center available in Lots 82 and 60. Paid parking available in Lot 76, next to Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

