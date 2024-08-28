The 502s, Max McNown

media release: American indie folk group The 502s announce their leg 2 of their Live Nation-produced 2024 trek – Great American Road Trip…Continued – adding 24 shows to their North America outing with support from Max McNown, Oliver Hazard, and hey, nothing. The "happiest band on Earth" promises to deliver their signature upbeat folk party performance in support of their self-titled album, released earlier this year. The second leg includes a stop at Majestic Theatre in Madison on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The 502s are known as the happiest band on earth. Led by earnest banjo-strumming lead singer-songwriter Ed Isola, the six piece indie-folk (or beach core or ska folk) band from Orlando is more than just a group of happy-go-lucky musicians, they are one of the best live bands of their generation. The raucous, nonstop, life-affirming experience of a 502s show is quickly becoming a thing of legend.

In three short years, the 502s leapt from their first show at a local bar to selling out tours across the US and Europe, fueled by their hit “Just A Little While” (100m streams and counting). However, to credit their fast rise to success on one song misses the full story and would greatly disappoint the enthusiastic fanbase who sing every word to every song at their live shows. As a fan once famously said “If you could bottle this experience up and sell it, it would solve a lot of the world’s problems.”