RSVP for 50th Anniversary Hmong Diaspora Banquet

media release: In America, the vibrant world of Hmong contemporary music is flourishing as our American Hmong youth are being introduced to the only Hmong music they know – modern Hmong music. As the trailblazing pioneers of modern Hmong music are getting older, it is crucial to bring them together to share their invaluable experiences in shaping Hmong modern music in the 1960s.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at the Hmong Diaspora Banquet, from 4:30-10 pm on May 31 at Monona Terrace, where we will not only have the opportunity to learn about these legendary Hmong musicians and listen to their timeless songs, but also to honor them for their pivotal roles in creating modern Hmong music for future generations. A delectable Hmong meal will be served for dinner. Guests will have the chance to bid on exciting silent auction items, all in support of The Hmong Institute’s important work. For fans of the legendary Hmong singers, you will not only dance to classic Hmong songs from 1960’s to mid-1980’s but meet the artists during our VIP reception.

The deadline to register is May 15.

More on the Hmong Diaspora Celebration:

Why are we honoring the past, embracing our present and building a brighter future for all?

Wisconsin is proud to be home to the third largest Hmong population in America. The Hmong community is thriving and growing in 8-10 counties across the state. In 2025, we will commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Hmong diaspora.

The Hmong Institute is organizing a series of events to bring the community together for learning, reflection, healing, and celebration of the Hmong diaspora experiences. Many Hmong veterans, parents, and community leaders who fought in the Secret War during the Vietnam War have never had the opportunity to properly grieve their losses or celebrate their milestones and resilience.

This year, The Hmong Institute will host various events to honor our Hmong pioneer musicians, while also educating and inspiring youth and the community about the significance of Hmong music in our society. It is crucial that we provide a safe space for the community to reflect and continue the healing journey, strengthening our collective spirit.

We invite you to join us at the upcoming events as we come together to reflect, heal, and celebrate. Together, we can honor our past, embrace our present, and build a brighter future for the Hmong community in Wisconsin.

For more information about all Hmong diaspora events or have a question, please send an email to: maizong.vue@theHmongInstitute.org or call Mai Zong at 608-695-4041.