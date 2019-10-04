608 Arts

to Google Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:ARTSPLOSION!  GALLERY NIGHT

Friday October 4, 5-9 PM

Free

608 Arts delves into intersection, inspiration and juxtaposition: Where do poems become dances, when does drumming morph into paintings, how can artists of all kinds conjure a muse from another art form?

Artsplosion offers Gallery Night consideration of these questions – and art-making opportunities for everyone to create  their own answers -- during an art-filled night of drums, poetry and music. 

https://www.facebook.com/events/503340403545229/

Info

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-332-5834
to Google Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - 608 Arts - 2019-10-04 17:00:00