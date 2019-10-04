press release:ARTSPLOSION! GALLERY NIGHT

Friday October 4, 5-9 PM

Free

608 Arts delves into intersection, inspiration and juxtaposition: Where do poems become dances, when does drumming morph into paintings, how can artists of all kinds conjure a muse from another art form?

Artsplosion offers Gallery Night consideration of these questions – and art-making opportunities for everyone to create their own answers -- during an art-filled night of drums, poetry and music.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/503340403545229/