Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:ARTSPLOSION! GALLERY NIGHT
Friday October 4, 5-9 PM
Free
608 Arts delves into intersection, inspiration and juxtaposition: Where do poems become dances, when does drumming morph into paintings, how can artists of all kinds conjure a muse from another art form?
Artsplosion offers Gallery Night consideration of these questions – and art-making opportunities for everyone to create their own answers -- during an art-filled night of drums, poetry and music.
