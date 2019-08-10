press release: Fri. August 10, 5:00 – 9:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Healing Through Arts – Opening Gallery Night! 608 Arts explores the mind-body connection to self-expression by welcoming area creators and performers to investigate Healing Through Arts. Visual and film artists, poets, musicians and dancers share how art sustains, nurtures, and challenges them on their journey to find balance and wholeness. Re-Create Nonstock Profit partners with 608 Arts for this show, sharing their light-projection participatory art exercise for everyone to explore how art can incite deeper self-awareness. Health professionals share their experiences with the restorative power of creativity. Info? #608-332-5834