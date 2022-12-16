60Eight Basketball Tournament
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Madison College is hosting the 60Eight Basketball Tournament at the Truax Redsten Gym on Dec. 16-17. The tournament showcases some of the best high school basketball in the state. This year's local teams include Verona and Waunakee.
Schedule
Friday December 16
6:30 PM Neenah v. Waunakee
8:00 PM Joliet West v. La Crosse Central
Saturday December 17
1:45 PM Verona v. West Salem
3:30 PM Consolation Game
5:15 PM Championship Game
*All games will be played at H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium
Pre-sale tickets: Adults - $8/day; Students - $3/day
*Pre-sale tickets will be held at will call the day of the tournament
Day of event ticket prices: Adults - $10/day; Students - $5/day