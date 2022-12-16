media release: Madison College is hosting the 60Eight Basketball Tournament at the Truax Redsten Gym on Dec. 16-17. The tournament showcases some of the best high school basketball in the state. This year's local teams include Verona and Waunakee.

Schedule

Friday December 16

6:30 PM Neenah v. Waunakee

8:00 PM Joliet West v. La Crosse Central

Saturday December 17

1:45 PM Verona v. West Salem

3:30 PM Consolation Game

5:15 PM Championship Game

*All games will be played at H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Pre-sale tickets: Adults - $8/day; Students - $3/day

*Pre-sale tickets will be held at will call the day of the tournament

Day of event ticket prices: Adults - $10/day; Students - $5/day